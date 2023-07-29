Watch CBS News

Foremost Family provides back to school services

Along with vaccinations, the Foremost Family Health Center is offering several other services to prepare kids to go back to school July 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the MLK Recreation Center in Dallas.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.