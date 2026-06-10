Flesh‑eating parasite found in Texas cattle now detected in dog Federal agriculture officials confirm the New World screwworm — an invasive, flesh‑eating parasite — has spread beyond Texas after being detected in a dog in New Mexico, marking the state’s first case. The parasite was previously found in three calves in South Texas and a goat in Central Texas. The screwworm can burrow into animal tissue, causing severe illness or death, prompting warnings for ranchers, farmers and pet owners to closely monitor animals and report any suspicious wounds to a veterinarian.