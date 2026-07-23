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Federal grant to fund security and accessibility upgrades at DART stations

A $25 million federal grant will soon fund an upgrade to Dallas Area Rapid Transit in South Dallas. The multi-million dollar investment will be used to increase security at eight Red and Blue Line station platforms. The project will also include removing center crosswalks at station platforms and leveling to improve rider accessibility. Security systems will be upgraded, and more signage will be installed to help passengers navigate those stations.
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