Federal contractors begin to clear out land at Big Bend National Park for border wall This comes amid a fight between residents of the area and the federal government's push for a border security project there. Construction for the project hasn't technically started, but crews are in the park to regrade roads needed to conduct surveys. U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the security plan includes detection technology, about 200 miles of patrol roads, and 17 miles of vehicle barriers in strategic locations.