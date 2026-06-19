Fans erupt as U.S. wins in World Cup and North Texas builds buzz Watch parties erupted nationwide after today’s win, including a packed crowd at Texas Live celebrating the team’s move to the knockout stage. North Texas is already buzzing ahead of World Cup matches returning Monday, with fans gathering in Sundance Square to watch a key Group D matchup that could help decide whether the United States wins the group. The U.S. leads with six points after a 2–0 victory earned without its star forward.