Family sues Fort Worth school over teen’s "skull crusher" prank injury The family of a 16‑year‑old All Saints Episcopal School student in Fort Worth has filed a lawsuit accusing the school of failing to protect him from a viral “skull crusher” prank that left him seriously injured during a lunchtime incident in early May. The suit claims classmates kicked the teen’s legs out from under him while recording and mocking the attack, and the family — who is remaining anonymous — argues the school’s leadership is responsible for allowing the dangerous stunt to occur.