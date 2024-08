Family of woman killed by Dallas Police unit want more pedestrian safety Twenty-year-old Aresly Jaramillo was walking to Crawford Park a week ago last Monday when she was hit and killed by a Dallas Police unit. Attornies for the family say they've now seen dashcam video that shows the officer speeding without lights or a siren. Still, the Jaramillos believe it was an accident. They said the bigger issue that needs to be fixed is Dallas leaders putting policing above community safety.