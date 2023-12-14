Watch CBS News

Family of slain Mesquite teenager seeks justice

"They shot my son while he was sitting in the car, then pulled him out while he was dead and handcuffed him. So we're about to see what's going on with that right now... but it's a sad, sad situation."
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.