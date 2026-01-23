Experts warn of rising cold‑related dangers as temperatures plunge across the U.S. Exposure to extreme cold can quickly become dangerous, even deadly, with more than a thousand cold‑related deaths reported in the U.S. in 2023. Doctors warn that as the body temperature drops, essential functions begin to fail. Anyone who must be outside is urged to dress in multiple loose layers, wear water‑resistant outer gear, cover the face, and protect vulnerable areas like the nose, ears, fingers and toes, which are most prone to frostbite.