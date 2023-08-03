Watch CBS News

Excessive heat warning for North Texas continues

An excessive heat warning will last through 8:00 p.m. with high temperatures near 106 degrees, feeling up to 110. It's also another ozone action day and the red flag warning has been extended for Thursday afternoon along and west of I-35.
