Driver killed, McKinney officer hurt after car crash call leads to police shooting, department says An investigation is underway after the McKinney Police Department said officers fatally shot a man who allegedly didn't comply with them after a car crash Sunday evening. The department said the single-vehicle crash happened around 7:50 p.m. in the 1700 block of Wilmeth Road. Officers said they approached the driver, identified in a press release as 19-year-old Jair Ruenes Galvan, but that Galvan became non-compliant and refused to follow police commands. The department said this led to a physical confrontation, during which officers fired gunshots. More