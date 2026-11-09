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Driver killed, McKinney officer hurt after car crash call leads to police shooting, department says

An investigation is underway after the McKinney Police Department said officers fatally shot a man who allegedly didn't comply with them after a car crash Sunday evening. The department said the single-vehicle crash happened around 7:50 p.m. in the 1700 block of Wilmeth Road. Officers said they approached the driver, identified in a press release as 19-year-old Jair Ruenes Galvan, but that Galvan became non-compliant and refused to follow police commands. The department said this led to a physical confrontation, during which officers fired gunshots.
36m ago (01:27)
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