Driver hailed as hero after spotting young boy alone in busy San Antonio road A San Antonio rideshare driver is being called a hero after she spotted a young boy standing in the middle of a busy South Side road. Michelle Gallegos, an independent Z‑Trip driver, was on a routine VIA Link ride on March 10 when she saw the child in traffic and immediately honked to get his attention. Gallegos, who spends up to 12 hours a day driving the area, says the moment unfolded in seconds as she tried to keep the boy from stepping into oncoming cars.