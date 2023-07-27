Do you think marriage is outdated? A new Pew Research Poll poll found two in five young adults think marriage is an outdated tradition. The reason: 73% of them feel it is too expensive to get married in the current economy. When asked about marital plans, 68% think it is intrusive to ask when they're getting married or when they're having kids. But if you are thinking about getting married, the odds do not seem to be in your favor here. There is data showing which states have the longest marriages and Texas ranks second for the shortest marriages in the country, falling just behind Alaska.