Watch CBS News

DFW breaks 107-year-old high temp record

The calendar still says February, but you wouldn’t know that from the sights at Klyde Warren Park on Monday. We’ve seen kids playing, splashing, parents applying sunscreen - the looks of summer on this record-breaking day.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.