Dermatologist breaks down peptides and at‑home skincare in anti‑aging segment A lifestyle segment explored the growing interest in at‑home skincare, featuring Dr. Celeste Durham, a board‑certified dermatologist with U.S. Dermatology Partners in Fort Worth. The conversation opened with a lighthearted Steel Magnolias reference before shifting to anti‑aging concerns and the overwhelming number of products on the market. Dr. Durham began by explaining peptides — small chains of amino acids used in skincare — and how they function in anti‑aging routines.