Deportation officer indicted, accused of money laundering A deportation officer is under arrest after investigators looked into an alleged side hustle. Prosecutors say the officer believed he was moving drug money and getting paid for the job. Court documents say some of that money moved through Dallas last year. This week a federal grand jury indicted 48-year-old Christopher Toral, of Spring, TX, of money laundering. In total, investigators say Toral allegedly moved $700,000 last year. Prosecutors say it happened on three occasions and they say Toral believed the money came directly from drug transactions. In one case, Toral is accused of moving $200,000 from Dallas to Houston over several weeks in Feb. of last year. If convicted he faces up to 20 years in prison and a possible fine of up to $1 million.