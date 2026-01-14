Defense seeks to remove death penalty in Wise County child‑murder case Attorneys for the man accused of killing a Wise County girl are asking the court to remove the death penalty as a possible punishment. The former delivery driver is charged with kidnapping and killing the 7‑year‑old in 2022, but his capital murder trial has faced repeated delays. His legal team filed a new round of motions this week, including one arguing that his autism diagnosis should make him ineligible for a death‑penalty sentence because it reduces his moral culpability.