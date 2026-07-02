Dallas public safety leaders determined to put a stop to random gunfire and illegal fireworks Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux has made it clear since taking over the department that he doesn't tolerate brazen public displays of lawlessness, even if no harm is intended. At a press conference, a video showed New Year's Eve revelers firing assault rifles on a Downtown Dallas freeway. "We're letting them know it's not going to happen again, it's going to be different, and this is just another way for us to keep everyone safe," said Comeaux.