Dallas police searching for suspect after child shot in bed 7-year-old Kyrie Barnes, was sent to the hospital in critical condition July 2 and later died from his injuries July 6. There's no information on a potential suspect or suspects, yet. Police are asking anyone with information to call Detective Phillip Wheeler at 214-671-3686 or phillip.wheeler@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case No. 192353-2021.