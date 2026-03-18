Dallas police release photos of weapons tied to man who posed as law enforcement Dallas detectives released photos showing a cache of weapons linked to Diamon‑Mazairre Robinson — the man who allegedly spent years posing as law enforcement under the fake name “Mike King” before being shot and killed by police last week. Investigators say the image includes an AR‑15‑style rifle, multiple revolvers, eight pistols (one found in the parking garage where he was killed), along with body armor and patches labeled “police” and “special agent.” Robinson had allegedly convinced many people — including Dallas police — that he was a legitimate officer.