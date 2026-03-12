Watch CBS News

Dallas police kill armed suspect after standoff in hospital parking garage

Children’s Medical Center in Dallas returned to normal operations today after a deadly overnight police shooting in its parking garage. Dallas police say their fugitive unit tracked a wanted man to the garage, where he barricaded himself inside a vehicle and refused commands. Officers deployed tear gas, and the man eventually emerged with a gun and pointed it at police. He was shot and killed by responding officers, including SWAT. No hospital staff, patients or visitors were hurt.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue