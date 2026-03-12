Dallas police kill armed suspect after standoff in hospital parking garage Children’s Medical Center in Dallas returned to normal operations today after a deadly overnight police shooting in its parking garage. Dallas police say their fugitive unit tracked a wanted man to the garage, where he barricaded himself inside a vehicle and refused commands. Officers deployed tear gas, and the man eventually emerged with a gun and pointed it at police. He was shot and killed by responding officers, including SWAT. No hospital staff, patients or visitors were hurt.