Dallas mayor says there isn't "a revenue problem", AI is the way forward for efficiency and cost Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said AI will help the city reduce the number of employees it needs. "Data center debate aside, we've got to get comfortable with the idea that AI is going to be something that is going to benefit the taxpayers of Dallas in the long run," said Johnson. "We're going to have to become more efficient with everything we do around here, and AI is going to be able to help us with that." He went on to say, "I do see city government getting smaller ... in a personnel sense."