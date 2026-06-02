Dallas Mavericks’ planned arena move excites Far North Dallas businesses The Dallas Mavericks are exploring a relocation to a new arena at the former Valley View Mall site near I‑635 and Preston Road, with a move expected after leaving the American Airlines Center in 2031. Local businesses near the proposed site are reacting positively. The owner of Midtown Pizza says the arena would place his shop in a prime spot to attract the surge of visitors the development could bring, calling it “great news” and a welcome challenge.