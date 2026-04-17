Dallas KFC worker surprised with $5,000 scholarship to return to college A Dallas fast‑food worker who feared she might have to give up on her dream of becoming a lawyer received a surprise gift that could change her future. Taniyah Lucky, who has worked at the KFC on Samuel Boulevard since she was a teenager, has been working full time after leaving college because of the cost. She says the setback was difficult but she refused to give up. Her story — and the unexpected support she received — is now drawing attention for the hope it brings.