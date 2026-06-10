Dallas County opens new emergency operations center ahead of World Cup Dallas County officials unveiled a new emergency operations center in northwest Dallas on Wednesday, a nearly 400,000‑square‑foot facility built on five acres to serve as the county’s central hub during crises. The center is designed to bring multiple agencies together under one roof to coordinate responses more efficiently. Leaders said the upgraded space will be critical during the FIFA World Cup, but emphasized it will also strengthen the county’s ability to manage tornadoes, mass‑casualty threats and public health emergencies.