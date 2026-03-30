Dallas City Council Member Bazaldua talks concerns, criticisms in process to decide city hall's fate Dallas City Council Member Adam Bazaldua sharply criticized City Manager Kimberly Tolbert for a lack of transparency when it comes to deciding the fate of Dallas City Hall. "I feel that we have had an extremely dishonest conversation with the public to this point," he said. He spoke with Jack Fink about his concerns days after Dallas Mavericks CEO Rick Welts answered a question at a Greater Dallas Planning Council event about the team's desire to build a new arena in Dallas.