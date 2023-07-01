Watch CBS News

Dallas Animal Service offering 4th of July weekend adoption special

Dallas Animal Service needs more people to adopt and foster dogs and they will pay you to do it. July 1-July 4, all adoptions are free. You'll also receive a $50 Petco gift card. The animal shelter has been struggling with an overwhelming number of animals, especially dogs and they need more space for incoming strays. July 4 is the highest intake for shelters all across the country and that is because of pets who get lost after being scared by fireworks celebrations.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.