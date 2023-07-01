Dallas Animal Service offering 4th of July weekend adoption special Dallas Animal Service needs more people to adopt and foster dogs and they will pay you to do it. July 1-July 4, all adoptions are free. You'll also receive a $50 Petco gift card. The animal shelter has been struggling with an overwhelming number of animals, especially dogs and they need more space for incoming strays. July 4 is the highest intake for shelters all across the country and that is because of pets who get lost after being scared by fireworks celebrations.