Dak Prescott confident, Eagles '"America's Team?" and Kyrie Irving praised: CBS Sports Texas' "I Got the Time" In this edition of CBS Sports Texas' Briana Aldridge's "I Got the Time," Dak Prescott expresses confidence in the Dallas Cowboys' ability to compete with the Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles. Meanwhile, Pennsylvania's governor stirs reactions by declaring the Eagles as "America's Team." Additionally, the Mavericks' Kyrie Irving receives praise from a fan, and CBS News Texas' Steve Pickett impresses with his basketball skills.