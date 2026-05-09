Cruise ship linked to hantavirus outbreak heads to Spain A cruise ship tied to a deadly hantavirus outbreak is expected to dock in Spain within hours after days anchored off the Canary Islands, with officials reporting more than 150 infections and preparing to transfer passengers to a nearby airport for evacuation; among them, 17 Americans will be sent to the National Quarantine Unit in Nebraska for up to eight weeks of isolation, while two Texans who disembarked before the outbreak was detected are already home and monitoring for symptoms.