Watch CBS News

Crews continue to battle Bastrop County fire

An aerial view of the Bastrop County fire near Austin, Texas, shows the 117 acres scorched. It's currently 75% contained. Not only are fire crews front and center, but also EMTs as the crews work to fight the fire in the extreme heat.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.