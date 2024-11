Cowboys shuffle around players, adding Jonathan Mingo and losing Dak Prescott to hamstring injury Briana Aldridge and Patrik Walker, staff writer for the Dallas Cowboys, discuss the team's newest wide receiver Jonathan Mingo and what the move will ultimately cost Dallas. Also, the team is rallying behind Quarterback Cooper Rush as Dak Prescott deals with a hamstring injury. There's a lot to unpack ahead of Sunday's game against the Eagles.