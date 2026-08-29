Controversy continues over Frisco-based Good Good Golf's ad with Callaway What's the impact of an ad? It's a question making the rounds in many circles as backlash grows over a 15-second spot created by Frisco-based Good Good Golf to showcase a new co-branded driver from equipment maker Callaway. The ad begins with one of the founders of Good Good, Garrett Clark, shoulder-checking a female golfer, another Good Good staffer, Alexis Miestowski, a former Division I golfer, to the ground. "I felt nauseous," The Family Place CEO Tiffany Tate said. "That was my first gut-level reaction when I saw the ad."