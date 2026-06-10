Consumer prices rise sharply as inflation accelerates New federal inflation data shows consumer prices climbed 4.2% in May, driven largely by surging gas and energy costs. Airfare saw one of the steepest increases, rising more than 26% from a year ago just as Americans prepare for summer vacations. Travelers told CBS News the higher prices are forcing them to search for more affordable options. Officials say the latest numbers reflect broader cost pressures across the economy as the busy travel season begins.