Confidence in the American Dream falls ahead of July 4th, CBS poll shows A new CBS News poll shows Americans are heading into July 4th with historically low confidence in the American Dream. Only 17 percent of those surveyed say they are very confident it’s attainable. Half of the respondents report they are not too confident or not at all confident, while 32 percent say they are somewhat confident. Looking ahead, 22 percent of Americans believe economic affordability will be the nation’s biggest challenge over the next 50 years.