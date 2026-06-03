Community gathers in silent vigil after deadly Oak Cliff explosion At a silent vigil held near the site of last week’s deadly Oak Cliff apartment explosion, community members gathered to honor first responders, displaced residents, and the three people killed in the blast. Faith leaders guided the crowd through moments of quiet reflection and prayer, urging them to grieve and support one another. The gathering took place just steps from where the explosion occurred, offering a space for collective mourning and a call for continued unity and healing.