Citizen Flame: North Texans receive high-stakes taste of firefighting life The latest installment of Citizen Flame, Mesquite’s Citizens Fire Academy series, gave participants a hands-on look at the high-stakes world of firefighting. From climbing a 70-foot ladder without a harness to navigating chaotic rescue scenarios, residents experienced the physical and emotional intensity firefighters face daily. The program highlights the tools, training, and split-second decisions that define life on the front lines.