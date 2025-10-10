"Citizen Flame": CBS News Texas reporter Bo Evans takes on firefighter maze in Mesquite In the latest installment of Citizen Flame, reporter Bo Evans suited up with 70 pounds of protective gear to train with the Mesquite Fire Department. He tackled “The Maze,” a pitch-black obstacle course designed to simulate the intense conditions firefighters face inside burning buildings. The training focused on mastering PPE — personal protective equipment — including the SCBA, or self-contained breathing apparatus, which supplies breathable air in smoke-filled environments.