Celina coach absent on Senior Night as son faces criminal charges Senior Night at Celina High School was overshadowed by controversy as head football coach Bill Elliott remained on paid administrative leave. The absence follows the arrest of his son, Caleb Elliott, a former middle school coach, who faces charges of possessing child pornography and secretly recording minors. Community members expressed sorrow and shock, saying the scandal has deeply affected their small town. The game marked the first home appearance without Coach Elliott on the sidelines.