Brock aims for first baseball state title in 20 years as Eagles embrace pressure The Brock Eagles baseball team is preparing for a shot at its first state championship in two decades, facing Waco Robinson in the Class 4A Division II title game in Round Rock. Players and coaches say staying calm and relying on their experience is key, praising the team’s resilience and ability to fight through tough moments. The Eagles say everyone has bought in, embracing the daily grind as they chase a trophy for their school and community.