Breaking down the Dak Deal: How much is a touchdown worth? Breaking down Dak's Deal: $60 million a year is about $3.5 million per game for sitting up and taking the field. Further, $882,000 per quarter played. According to NFL stats, he averaged 25 touchdowns per season, which comes out to about $297,000 per touchdown throw. Averages per season will get him $185,000 each time that he complete a pass to a receiver. How about this? $56,000 for taking a snap if he continues his average of about 63 snaps a game.