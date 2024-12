Bill Belichick hired as UNC Tar Heels head coach in landmark move The University of North Carolina has officially hired Bill Belichick, the 72-year-old coach who won six Super Bowls, to replace Mac Brown as the head coach of the Tar Heels. Belichick has signed a five-year contract worth $10 million per year, marking his first time coaching at the college level after 49 seasons in the NFL.