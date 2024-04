Baby Jameela bonding with new family in Cleveland The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo says baby Jameela is doing "really well" there, after being transferred from the Fort Worth Zoo last month in search of a foster mother. We're told she is continuing to bond with surrogate mother Fredricka. Also, Jameela has an older toddler brother and zoo staff says he is being a big brother! For now we're told the two are interacting through a mesh divider until big bro can learn to play a little more gently.