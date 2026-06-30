Avelo becomes first carrier to serve McKinney National Airport With a new passenger terminal nearing completion at McKinney National Airport, Avelo Airlines is set to become the first commercial carrier to offer passenger service there. The airline has begun taking reservations for flights starting November 11, offering nonstop service to four destinations in Florida and to Las Vegas, with roundtrip fares starting at $99. Avelo leaders say McKinney has long been on their radar and point to everyday low fares, strong on‑time performance, and added travel options as key benefits for the community.