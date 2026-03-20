Artemis II rocket returns to launch pad for final checks ahead of next window NASA has moved the Artemis II rocket back to the launch pad at Kennedy Space Center, about a month later than planned. The massive system — topped with the Orion capsule, weighing more than 11 million pounds and taller than the Empire State Building — was rolled out overnight. Engineers are now running through an extensive checklist as they prepare for the next launch window, when four astronauts are scheduled to fly around the moon and test the spacecraft.