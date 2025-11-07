Arlington prepares temporary transit system ahead of World Cup crowds With four North Texas cities weighing whether to leave Dallas Area Rapid Transit, Arlington — long without a regional mass transit system — is moving in a different direction. The city will roll out a temporary transit plan next year to move hundreds of thousands of fans to and from AT&T Stadium during the World Cup. Mayor Jim Ross says Arlington is “ahead of the curve” in its preparations, with details emerging just eight months before the first match.