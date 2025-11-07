Watch CBS News

Arlington prepares temporary transit system ahead of World Cup crowds

With four North Texas cities weighing whether to leave Dallas Area Rapid Transit, Arlington — long without a regional mass transit system — is moving in a different direction. The city will roll out a temporary transit plan next year to move hundreds of thousands of fans to and from AT&T Stadium during the World Cup. Mayor Jim Ross says Arlington is “ahead of the curve” in its preparations, with details emerging just eight months before the first match.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue