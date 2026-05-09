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Arlington officer arrested, accused of sexually assaulting woman who called for help

A 10‑year Arlington police veteran has been arrested and is now in custody, accused of sexually assaulting a woman who had called police for help. According to the department, the woman contacted officers on April 11, and an internal investigation later determined that the responding officer engaged in inappropriate sexual contact with her. The officer has since been arrested as the criminal investigation continues.
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