Are the stars aligning for the Cowboys? Jerry Jones on George Pickens, camp energy & expectations Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones joins CBS Sports Texas' Bill Jones for his annual one-on-one conversation from training camp in Oxnard, California. Jones discusses the enthusiasm and energy surrounding the 2026 Cowboys, the impact newcomers are making on the roster, and why he believes this team is positioned to compete now. He also shares his thoughts on wide receiver George Pickens and what his future could look like in Dallas. As the Cowboys prepare for a season with Super Bowl LXI set to be played at SoFi Stadium near Jones' Southern California roots, the longtime owner reflects on a unique coincidence: 61 was also the number he wore during his college football career. With championship expectations once again surrounding America's Team, are the stars aligning for Dallas in 2026? Watch the full CBS Sports Texas exclusive interview with Jerry Jones.