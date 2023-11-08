Watch CBS News

Amber Alert issued for missing Laredo baby

An Amber Alert was issued for a baby that is missing out of Laredo. Nine-month-old Delilah Lopez was reportedly taken just before 1:00 a.m. this morning and may be in a blue Volkswagen Tiguan with a temporary license plate number 2421V94.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.