All eyes on the "Battle for the soul of Texas" in primary runoff All eyes are on the contentious runoff between House Speaker Dade Phelan and challenger David Covey. Attorney General Ken Paxton called it the "Battle for the soul of Texas." Paxton, along with Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and former President Donald Trump, endorsed Covey. While Governor Greg Abbott made several endorsements in GOP house races, he stayed out of this one.