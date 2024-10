Air fryer helps in Jelly Roll’s 100-pound weight loss journey Singer Jelly Roll is halfway through his tour and has lost 100 pounds, thanks to his personal chef and a high-protein diet. His pre-show meals include healthier versions of favorites like hot chicken, made with chicken breast and cooked in an air fryer. A doctor who sat down with CBS News Texas discusses the benefits of using an air fryer and key ingredients for a healthier diet.